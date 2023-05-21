Bendigo Advertiser
Pint of Science prepares to bring multitude of studies to punters

BL
By Ben Loughran
May 22 2023 - 4:00am
Dr Brad Hodge says he is excited to share his passion with those in attendance. Picture by Ben Loughran
Academics and professors from a multitude of fields will have the chance to entertain and entice curious minds in Bendigo at the 'pint of science' events this week.

BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

