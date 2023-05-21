Academics and professors from a multitude of fields will have the chance to entertain and entice curious minds in Bendigo at the 'pint of science' events this week.
Held at the Queen's Arms Hotel the nights of May 22, 23 and 24, those in attendance will be treated to thought-provoking conversation, top-quality researchers and stimulating presentations all over a pub meal.
This will be the second time researchers from Bendigo and La Trobe University have taken part in the international event, which will cover topics ranging from deep space to deep sleep.
Senior research fellow and lead coordinator for the event, Dr Donna Whelan said the event was shaping up to be a very exciting series of talks and discussions.
"We will be seeing a revolving door of really diverse scientists who are all working in and around Bendigo," she said.
"They will be coming to talk about what their science is, why they do it, answer questions and just really try and get the word out to the public about what a scientist in Bendigo looks like.
"Break some stereotypes and hopefully drive some curiosity. Being in a pub setting means we get to do it over a nice meal and a couple of beers."
Guest speaker Dr Brad Hodge, who would feature on May 23 night covering the topic of why good sleep is often so hard to come by, said the event would show how often great scientific breakthrough is had in far more social settings than usually thought.
"I think too remembering that we talk about science is something that kind of happens up on the hill but the reality is that everything we engage with is actually often a result of this kind of scientific process," he said.
"We end up coming with a whole bunch of big words to explain complicated stuff but at the end of the day they are fairly simple ideas.
"Having that conversation at the community level going 'this is what is going on'; it is really good for a scientist to be able to learn to present in a way that actually makes sense."
Both Dr Whelan and Dr Hodge agreed a major positive for the pint of science events would be the question and answer section of the respective nights.
These debates and discussions would allow the various professor's eyes to be opened to different schools of thought by 'lay' people in ways the academics may have not considered before.
The ticketed events will start at 7pm on each night. For more information visit pintofscience.com.au/events/bendigo.
