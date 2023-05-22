Bendigo Advertiser
2000 donated blankets for unhoused cover half of oval in Bendigo

By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 22 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 3:00pm
Bryan 'Cogho' Coghlan lays blankets around Queen Elizabeth Oval for the drive. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Something a little cosier than grass covered the Queen Elizabeth Oval on May 19, with a blanket drive held to bring awareness that "homelessness is rife throughout central Victoria".

