Something a little cosier than grass covered the Queen Elizabeth Oval on May 19, with a blanket drive held to bring awareness that "homelessness is rife throughout central Victoria".
Blanket Bendigo, organised by Triple M, saw listeners donate unwanted blankets to support the unhoused population in the region.
Around 2000 blankets were donated over the four week campaign, managing to cover half of the central Bendigo oval.
A spokesperson for the broadcaster said the drive was held to create a "spectacle" on the scale of the homelessness in the region.
"Our aim was to bring it the forefront of people's minds, (by showing) 'look, this is 2000 blankets, these will be used within the year'," the spokesperson said.
"I think the temperature was two degrees. We were all rugged up, and we were struggling. But that was just one morning. And those people who are struggling with homelessness, that's something they deal with every day."
