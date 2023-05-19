Lucky escape for woman after vehicle became trapped in embankment

Bendigo Advertiser
Young woman hospitalised after two-vehicle collision in High Camp

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated May 19 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
A woman in her late teens was taken to hospital in a stable condition following a two-vehicle collision overnight in High Camp located an hour south-east of Bendigo.

