Lucky escape for woman after vehicle became trapped in embankment

A woman in her late teens was taken to hospital in a stable condition following a two-vehicle collision overnight in High Camp located an hour south-east of Bendigo.
Three CFA crews attended the scene of the accident near Mt William Rd and Lancefield-Pyalong Rd around 8.30pm on Thursday night, supported by SES and Fire Rescue Victoria.
On arrival, firefighters discovered one vehicle was down a two-metre embankment with the woman trapped inside.
The crews worked to rescue her and she was freed around 9.30pm and handed over to Ambulance Victoria.
She was then taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with an upper body injury in a stable condition.
Four more people were assessed who did not require emergency treatment or transport.
CFA crews declared the site safe at 10.15pm.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
