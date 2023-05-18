A central-Victorian man accused of swinging a hammer at a family member and striking a second person at a family BBQ has been released on bail.
Police alleged the man - who pleaded not guilty to the attack and was placed on remand on Tuesday - had attended a barbecue in a town near Maryborough on Saturday, May 13 alongside the two victims, a man and a woman.
The Bendigo Magistrate's Court's Magistrate Trieu Huynh heard the accused man allegedly told the victims he wanted to collect his possessions as he had been staying at the address.
During some initial conversation he allegedly pushed the first victim, who fell over a metal bar but was not seriously injured.
There was also an exchange of allegations around drug use after which police alleged he retrieved a hammer and began swinging it at the victim.
Police have alleged the second victim, a woman, intervened and stood between the two men. She was then hit with the hammer which left a large cut with significant bleeding.
Police alleged the two men continued to fight before police were called, with the accused leaving the scene before they arrived.
The man was later interviewed at the Bendigo Police Station on May 16 and charged with multiple offences including intentionally causing injury and committing an indictable offence while on bail after having received a community corrections order last year.
He was remanded to appear in court on May 17.
The court was told the man also allegedly caused $250 of damage to a kitchen window at the home.
The alleged perpetrator had a "different version of events" to the alleged victims, the court heard.
He said that he told police he did not cause the victims' injuries and that CCTV footage of the incident not mentioned by police would show what had happened.
The man's lawyer told the court he was willing to comply with all bail conditions.
The court heard the man had an "extensive criminal history" which has included assault, aggravated assault and recklessly causing injury.
Conditions of bail mean the man must live at a different address to that the alleged attack and abide by two intervention orders protecting the alleged victims.
The matter has been adjourned for contest mention in July.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
