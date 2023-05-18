Bendigo Advertiser
Alleged hammer attack released on bail after incident near Maryborough

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated May 18 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 1:40pm
A man has denied all allegations he was involved in a hammer assault on two victims at a family barbecue in the Bendigo Magistrate's Court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man has denied all allegations he was involved in a hammer assault on two victims at a family barbecue in the Bendigo Magistrate's Court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A central-Victorian man accused of swinging a hammer at a family member and striking a second person at a family BBQ has been released on bail.

