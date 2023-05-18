THE ARCHITECT of a Bendigo greenhouse gas fight is optimistic about its success at a summit of Victorian councils despite reservations among some of her own elected colleagues.
Cr Jen Alden hopes many of Victoria's councils will back a move on Friday that would redirect more of their money towards banks and other financial groups that avoid fossil fuel investments.
The debate will unfold as the Municipal Association of Victoria convenes a "state council" on motions from municipalities across the state.
The votes will shape the entire sector's position on a host of matters of public importance, potentially magnifying the signals councils like Bendigo's wants to send to policy makers and markets.
It is too soon to tell whether Cr Alden's motion will get the mixed reaction that emerged in March, when her fellow Bendigo councillors debated whether to take her motion to the state council.
Back then, one councillor abstained from the vote and two voted in opposition around the nine member council table.
"I cannot support this motion as I believe it's not actually feasible to 100 per cent divest from the fossil fuel market at this stage," Cr Vaughan Williams said at the time.
"It may not be for at least a decade or more. I can't see how this would be in the best interests of the council, the ratepayers or the residents."
Cr Williams' concerns were not enough to convince a majority of his colleagues at Bendigo's council table to abandon the motion.
Cr Alden's argument, should any council delegates voice concerns on Friday, would be that a successful motion signals an even stronger ambition for change from the local government sector.
"When a sector starts to move en masse, that's a very big signal, particularly to the big four banks, who may be looking to diversify their products away from fossil fuels," she said.
Cr Alden cited research suggesting almost a third of Australian councils had already committed to fossil fuel divestments, or had a plan to implement one.
"If you think about how many councils that might be, that would be pushing towards 200," Cr Alden said.
"So it is not like Bendigo is an outlier in this process."
Earlier this year, the reviewed its investment policy and had the chance to tweak how much weight it gave fossil fuel divestments.
It decided not to increase the weightings council gave towards institutions that avoided fossil fuels.
Cr Alden reluctantly voted in favour of that decision as colleagues worried about economic headwinds on council finances.
"That vote did not change anything about our previous four year investment policy ... it was only about the pace and degree of change," she said.
Cr Alden hopes the council will revisit that decision as economic conditions improve.
Her state council motion is not the only one from Bendigo to be debated on Friday.
Cr Matthew Evans has led work on calls for more funding for telecommunications and connectivity.
"With more Victorians and Australians moving to regional and rural communities, we need more proactive investment to support the current and future growth," his motion to the state council says.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
