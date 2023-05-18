Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

GovHub building complete and due to open mid-year

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 18 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new GovHub, looking close to completeion. Picture by Noni Hyett
The new GovHub, looking close to completeion. Picture by Noni Hyett

The new GovHub building in Lyttleton Terrace is looking close to complete, and is reportedly set to open in coming weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.