The new GovHub building in Lyttleton Terrace is looking close to complete, and is reportedly set to open in coming weeks.
Fences have come down and signage has gone up at the front of the building, with the entry plaque listing the City of Greater Bendigo, VicRoads and the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action as tenants.
All landscaping has been done, and bike racks and wooden outdoor seats installed and furniture has been moved into the lobby.
Only external work to the side and rear of the building still needs to be done, and according to Regional Development Victoria, the project should be finished by the middle of the year.
"The Galkangu Bendigo GovHub project is on track for completion in the middle of this year. We will have more to say about this soon," a spokesperson said.
The huge centre has been designed to accommodate 1,000 state government and City of Greater Bendigo workers, providing a "one-stop-shop" for government services.
The name, Galkangu, is taken from the Dja Dja Wurrung word for "making things together", and much of the building's design, landscaping and artwork has reportedly been done in collaboration with local First Nations people.
