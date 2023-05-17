Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our History

Twenty years on from a tornado, Rod Fyffe still remembers the impact

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated May 18 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Mayor and current Bendigo City councillor Rod Fyffe OAM says the damage following the tornado was some of the worst he has seen. Picture by Julie Hough.
Former Mayor and current Bendigo City councillor Rod Fyffe OAM says the damage following the tornado was some of the worst he has seen. Picture by Julie Hough.

"I had never seen anything like that in my life" was the reaction of then-Bendigo City mayor Rod Fyffe when he first saw the damage path from a tornado in 2003.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.