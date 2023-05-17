Successful day for mum and the environment at Mother's Day plant

Northern Bendigo Landcare Group had one of its largest crowd's at its event dedicated to mums over the weekend.
On May 14, more than 80 people came together at Gold Leaf Wetland Reserve in Huntly to spend time with family and help the environment at the same time.
The group planted 1000 native daisy and wattle seedlings to create lower and understorey habitat to encourage more native birdlife to the area.
Group secretary Nicole Howie said it was one of the best events the organisation had held to date.
"It was just beautiful," she said.
"We had so many families come and spend time with their mums while doing their part.
"The weather was wonderful and I think it was a great success."
Ms Howie said the feedback was positive from those who attended.
"We had so many people say they would be back next year," she said.
While the event fell on Mother's Day, organisers knew it wasn't always a happy day for everyone.
"We set up a quiet planting place for people to reflect and remember people they had lost while they planted," Ms Howie said.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
