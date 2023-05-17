A 21 per cent rental cost surge in key suburbs for Bendigo's Commonwealth Games underscores the need for more affordable housing in next week's state budget, advocates have warned.
They fear that already stretched housing stock in the city could be converted into temporary short-term rentals for visitors, leaving locals out in the cold.
Weekly rents in the 3550 postcode have climbed $81 in the three years to May, 2023 with the average asking prices now $459, according to a Community Housing Industry Association Victoria analysis.
"That is obviously a lot higher than incomes over the same period," association acting chief executive Jason Perdriau said.
"It just demonstrates how much rent is becoming unaffordable."
The association crunched numbers from the SQM Research Weekly Rents Index to highlight the potential for a crippling housing crisis in Bendigo and other Commonwealth Games host cities.
"The risk is that ... with more people coming into the area, plus athletes and [Games] workers, there will be more properties becoming Airbnb rentals ... that rents are going to become more unaffordable," Mr Perdriau said.
Around 3600 households have an unmet housing need in the Bendigo area alone, the association said.
The figures underscored that a new $6 billion social housing investment fund was needed on top of big funding commitments the government has factored into previous budgets, Mr Perdriau said.
That would give Victoria an extra 20,000 social housing dwellings in 10 years.
The association also wanted the government to detail on how it would allocate homes once athletes leave Flora Hill's soon-to-be-built athletes' village.
Mr Perdriau said the government has promised some of the buildings at the Retreat Road site would become affordable housing once the games end, but the association had yet to see an exact breakdown.
His group used its budget submission to the State government to suggest 30 per cent of the village accommodation post games be given over to social housing, with a further 10 per cent going to affordable rentals and market rentals. A mix of shared equity and private market sale homes would make up the other 50 per cent of athletes' village dwellings.
Development Victoria's Kathryn Lord said in March that the likely proportion of social and private housing was "still being worked out with Homes Victoria".
The composition of housing at the athletes' village and its future use remains an open question as games organisers race to lock in designs for completion to a tight schedule before 2026
A tranche of new details were released last week and a host of big decisions are expected to be made this year.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
