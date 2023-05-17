After his children were up and gone, Bendigo's Mike Doolan was able to follow his passion for caretaking through volunteer work.
And more than seven later, he is still giving his time to St John's Ambulance Victoria.
When Mr Doolan saw the advertisement for an open day and information session, he knew he wanted to see what the team was all about.
"I've always had an interest in the medical side of things, so I went along and loved it," he said.
St John's Ambulance Victoria is a volunteer-based organisation that exists to help those in our community who are in sickness, distress, suffering or danger.
They provide first aid to people at a number of events across the region including Groovin' the Moo, the Bendigo International Madison bike event and even places across Melbourne.
Mr Doolan said being part of the Bendigo Division and working alongside others across the state was "rewarding".
"Sometimes you're travelling along the Surf Coast or up to Bright, you can go anywhere and go to a range of events."
Mr Doolan is part of the Bicycle Emergency Response Team (BERT), which he believed was an easier way to provide care.
"When you're trying to get the ambulance through a large crowd, by the time you get to the patient, it can be too late," he said.
"But on the bike, you have all the same equipment and it's easier to get around quickly."
Mr Doolan said being a volunteer was rewarding, but anyone looking at taking part would need to be passionate about what they did.
"You're meeting people at one of the lowest points in their life," he said.
"You need to be able to treat people, but do it with compassion, empathy and respect.
"It can be a difficult job at times, but it's all worth it."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
