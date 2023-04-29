Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

Girton Grammar School Bendigo releases documentary for 30 year anniversary

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated April 30 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The story of Bendigo's Girton College very nearly ended in 1992, but this week the school community came together to mark three decades since it rose from the ashes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.