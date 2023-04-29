The story of Bendigo's Girton College very nearly ended in 1992, but this week the school community came together to mark three decades since it rose from the ashes.
Girton College was founded in 1884 as a school for girls and it thrived over the next century.
Financial problems caused its closure in 1992 when the Anglican Diocese of Bendigo was no longer able to fund it.
On Friday, more than a thousand students and some of the key identities involved in rebuilding the school as Girton Grammar were on campus to celebrate the 30th anniversary, followed by the launch of the documentary The Girton Grammar Story that highlighted the emotional fight to save the school.
The school in its current form reopened in early 1993 under the direction of headmaster Clayton Jones OAM with a mammoth effort from staff and parents between the academic years meaning students did not miss a day of classes.
READ MORE:
Influential figures in the school's history including former headmaster Mr Jones, the former deputy head Robyn MacCulloch and founding board members Christopher Morey, Jan Thomas and John Higgs OAM - whose names live on in the modern campus buildings - attended the special screening.
In a speech to visitors and all students, current principal Dr Emma O'Rielly reflected on the resilience of the school's founders to keep the school alive.
"The story of Girton Grammar School is one of determination and perseverance," Dr O'Rielly said.
"Founded in 1884 by two remarkable women, Mrs Marian Aherne, and Miss Alice Hill, they created an exceptional school for girls called Girton College at a time when there were already twenty-one private schools in Bendigo.
"Over the next century, the school developed an excellent reputation and drew students from all over the Bendigo region.
"However insurmountable financial problems arose in 1992, and the doors would be forced to close, leaving many students heartbroken and the Bendigo region in mourning."
Dr O'Rielly explained how the Friends of Girton group, led by Mr Higgs, Mrs Thomas, Mr Morey and Mr Richard Trigg, inspired parents and staff to perform the "miraculous task" of establishing Girton Grammar, retaining the Girton name, the school song and the long-standing school motto "per aspera ad astra" - through hardship to the stars.
READ MORE:
"This band of courageous visionaries believed so strongly in the power of education and its ability to transform lives that they would do everything in their power to keep the heartbeat of Girton alive," she said.
"The dedication and hard work of Girton Grammar School's founders, and the leaders who have followed, have stood the test of time.
"Today we celebrate 30 years of (this school), a wonderful place where children from all around the region come to learn together, grow together, and dream together.
"A school that has impacted the lives of countless students, staff, and families."
The Girton Grammar Story documentary was produced by Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) in Bendigo, sponsored by the Old Girtonians' Association.
SCA staff Daniel Roche and Joel Nicholson said the film had become a passion project.
"From our earliest conversations we discovered that this was a special story, and as the project grew so did our level of appreciation for the altruistic actions of the founders' friends and community," Mr Roche said.
"To be able to immerse ourselves within the rich recounts of each participant was a privilege rarely afforded, and to then be able to package all that up with archival film stock, tabloid headlines and historic imagery was abundantly rewarding.
"The process fast became a passion project of which we are immensely proud."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.