Eaglehawk and Sandhurst are the only undefeated teams through three rounds of the Bendigo Football Netball League.
The Hawks and Dragons improved to 3-0 on the back of two big wins over fellow flag contenders.
The Hawks dismantled Gisborne in the first quarter on the way to an eight-goal win at Gardiner Reserve.
Sandhurst handed the previously unbeaten Golden Square a six-goal loss in the Ron Best Memorial Cup match at the QEO.
Ruckman Hamish Hosking and Collingwood VFL star Lachlan Tardrew dominated the encounter.
Hosking had 32 possessions, 14 clearances and two goals, while Tardrew collected 33 possessions, 11 clearances and two goals.
Their 22 clearances combined was only five short of Golden Square's team total of 27 for the game.
"Hamish was incredible. He seems to be getting better and better,'' Sandhurst co-coach Ash Connick said of Hosking.
"His game around stoppage was phenomenal and our midfielders were also really good. It's a good combination to have."
Connick said Tardrew's impact on the Dragons was more than just about what he did in his first game for the season on Saturday.
"Tardrew is really passionate about playing for Sandhurst and just having him at pre-season was massive for our group,'' Connick said.
"He's been really vocal at training and passes on as much as he knows to the players and the coaching staff.
"He was huge for us (against Golden Square)."
Bulldogs' coach Chris Carter said the his side had no excuses.
"We got mauled in the middle,'' Carter said.
"The big ruckman was dominant and he gave them first use of the ball.
"We were on the back foot early, then we got ourselves back into the game, but they were too good for us on the day."
Elsewhere in the BFNL on Saturday, South Bendigo proved too good for Kyneton at Harry Trott Oval, Kangaroo Flat rallied from a three quarter-time deficit ro run down a wayward Maryborough and Strathfieldsaye proved too good for Castlemaine at Camp Reserve.
