Two teams undefeated through three rounds of BFNL action

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 30 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 7:00pm
Sandhurst's Lachlan Tardrew surges clear of Square skipper Jack Geary. Picture by Darren Howe
Eaglehawk and Sandhurst are the only undefeated teams through three rounds of the Bendigo Football Netball League.

