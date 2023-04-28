Bendigo Bank has committed to working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities with the launch of their new Reconciliation Action Plan.
At a launch held on Thursday, the RAP was unveiled with a welcome to country and smoking ceremony, speeches from traditional owners, performances by two schools and the unveiling of a new artwork by Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung artist Troy Firebrace.
The new artwork was placed at the entrance to the bank's headquarters.
Mr Firebrace said it featured a tree at the centre, which symbolised Bendigo Bank as a place "where community can come together and a place community can rely on".
Bendigo Bank chief executive Marnie Baker said she recognised the bank had much to learn from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
"In our experience, making a meaningful difference starts with taking the time to really listen to people in order to understand their needs and circumstances," she said.
"Our Community Bank model, which is built on the principle of empowering communities, is testament to that.
"Our Reflect RAP commitments include building and strengthening our connections with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, working closely together to understand where we can have the greatest impact, and the role we can play in creating a more equitable and inclusive future."
Ms Baker said a key outcome of the RAP would be to "increase the cultural competency" of all employees.
The bank would establish a reconciliation working group, which would manage the day-to-day delivery of the plan, Ms Baker said.
It would also establish a First Nations Employee Network to "guide conversations at every level of the organisation".
Ms Baker said the unveiling of the new plan coincided with the bank's support of the Voice to Parliament.
"We believe that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples should be enabled to have input into policies and decisions that impact them," she said.
