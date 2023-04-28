This Saturday, a local hip-hop collective will take to the Groovin the Moo stage, all in the name of providing a platform for young creatives.
Third Rail Studio, a group established as part of Bendigo-based organisation Hiphopportunities for Youth, has once again teamed up with Cattleyard Promotions, the team behind the annual festival.
The partnership has previously seen artists create street art for patrons and performers, however the group this year has put together a one-hour set full of energy and excitement, according to youth worker Mike Flood.
"Excitement is incredibly high, but it is also a mix of nervousness for many who will be taking to the stage for the first time," he said.
"Alongside the excitement of their own 60-minute Fresh Produce dance or emcee set is the rare experience of being backstage with international artists and the potential to cross paths with the likes of Denzel Curry or Fatboy Slim.
"Excitement has been incredibly high at our hip-hop HQ space in Eaglehawk where training and rehearsals have dominated over the last month.
"The young artists also get access to the festival which for some is a unique opportunity in itself."
Mr Flood said the hip-hop facilitators Jai Atkinson and Tiger Jorgensen have been training and preparing the artists, including 16-year-old Lochie Tamblyn known as Loch Down, and 18-year-old emcee Kody Fitzpatrick known as Lil' Leo.
The team has also created two dance crews, AMD and Victress, which have been training since February.
"The commitment of Jai and Tiger in training the young artists in preparation for GTM (Groovin The Moo) is phenomenal and goes beyond technical skill development to team work, anxiety management, communication and time management," Mr Flood said.
"The benefits of performing at GTM through our Third Rail Studio program are broad and for some of the young people life-changing experiences."
Third Rail Studio has been funded by the Victorian government's Engage! youth grant program.
Groovin the Moo is on this Saturday at the Bendigo Showgrounds from 11am to 10.30pm.
