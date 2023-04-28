Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Excitement grows as Bendigo hip-hop collective Third Rail Studio prepare for Groovin the Moo

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 29 2023 - 8:47pm, first published April 28 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Third Rail Studios hip-hop facilitators Jai Atkinson and Tiger Jorgensen. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Third Rail Studios hip-hop facilitators Jai Atkinson and Tiger Jorgensen. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

This Saturday, a local hip-hop collective will take to the Groovin the Moo stage, all in the name of providing a platform for young creatives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.