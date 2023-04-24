Thousands of people lined Pall Mall this morning as Bendigo marked 108 years since Anzac troops landed at Gallipoli in World War I.
As the sun rose slowly over the Soldiers Memorial Institute building, it was a time to reflect on the sacrifice made by all service people, especially those killed in military operations.
RSL Bendigo sub-branch vice president Glenn Ludeman made his Anzac Day address, sharing stories of veterans close to him and noting the contributions still made by central Victorians in modern conflicts.
MORE NEWS:
Mr Ludeman said the morning was a solemn time for reflection, and it was important for people to pay their respects to all veterans marching, and those who choose not to.
"Some people don't come on days like this; they have hesitancy to come out and catch up with their mates because it rocks the embers [and] reminds them of times that are not the best," he said.
"But in time, or when the opportunity arises, they catch up with their colleagues and renew friendships from years ago.
"We are looking forward to catching up with people today. After midday is when we go out and socialise and do that, but until midday flags are at half-mast and this is a solemn occasion."
Mr Ludeman proudly noted Bendigo's presence in modern conflicts, including Bushmaster armoured vehicles and defence apparel both manufactured locally.
"Seeing a Bushmaster in Afghanistan, tapping the wall of it and going, 'this thing's made in my hometown', that makes me feel very proud," he said.
A second Anzac Day march will be held at 10.15am at Pall Mall.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.