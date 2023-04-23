Bendigo Advertiser
48-year-old Boronia man killed in motorbike crash at Heathcote Park Raceway

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 24 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 7:06am
A man was killed at a motorcycle drag racing event in Heathcote. Image by Google Earth
A man has been killed after he lost control of his motorbike at the Heathcote Park Raceway in Knowsley around midday on Sunday, April 23.

