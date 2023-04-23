A man has been killed after he lost control of his motorbike at the Heathcote Park Raceway in Knowsley around midday on Sunday, April 23.
Police confirmed a 48-year-old Boronia man died at the scene and a report was being prepared for the coroner.
The crash happened during a test and tune event, which was called off following the crash.
Heathcote Park Raceway track owner Lance Warren issued a statement on social media, saying the incident had caused "great sadness".
"The welfare of the racer's family is our priority, and we give our most sincere condolences to them during this time," the statement said.
Heathcote Park Raceway and the lead body for competition drag racing International Hot Rod Association Australia were working with police and WorkSafe to investigate the incident.
