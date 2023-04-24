Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Defence Review good for Bendigo Strikemaster missile launcher

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated April 24 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The strikemaster. Picture is supplied.
The strikemaster. Picture is supplied.

BENDIGO'S chances of building missile launchers have taken another step forward even as the government agrees to gut other defence projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.