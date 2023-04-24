Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Writers Festival brings authors, visitors to the city

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 25 2023 - 10:14am, first published April 24 2023 - 4:00pm
The Bendigo Writers Festival returns on May 4. File picture
In just over a week, authors of all genres will convene for the annual celebration of the written word.

