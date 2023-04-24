In just over a week, authors of all genres will convene for the annual celebration of the written word.
The Bendigo Writers Festival returns to the View Street arts precinct on Thursday, May 4, for four days of conversations, seminars, and workshops.
Festival founder and director Rosemary Sorensen has been joined by Professor of Public Engagement at La Trobe University Clare Wright to put together this year's program, which features a diverse line-up of writers including Nick Hornby, Jess Ho, Jock Serong and Helen Garner.
Ms Sorensen said she hoped this year builds on the past 13 successful festivals.
"It's been an extraordinary 13 years, over which we've seen Bendigo grow as a true cultural capital and a destination for writers and wordsmiths," she said.
"While much has changed in regional Victoria, Bendigo is now - more than ever - a perfect place for such an event with its creative community and engrained arts culture.
"It's truly wonderful to know that this festival is now in excellent shape, valued and enjoyed by our community and so welcoming to visitors each year."
Also featured in the program was Tom Ballard, author of I, Milennial, Madelaine Lucas, author or Thirst for Salt, Melina Marchetta, author of Looking for Alibrandi, and Pip Williams, author of The Bookbinder of Jericho.
Hornby would appear onscreen at Ulumbarra Theatre for a conversation with Benjamin Law, and George Monbiot will appear live with Natasha Mitchell.
While The Capital and Ulumbarra Theatres were the big locations for the festival, other special events would feature at restaurants around Bendigo, incorporating everything the City of Gastronomy has to offer.
Hawker Restaurant at the Golden Dragon Museum would host a lunch with Louisa Lim and SImon Patton, award-winning author and food critic Jess Ho is hosting a Dish It Up Bruch at Mackenzie Quarters, where Alice Zaslavsky would also host an opening night banquet.
Tickets to the festival are available now at bendigowritersfestival.com.au.
