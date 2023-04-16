The Bendigo Exhibition Centre resembled every Lego fans dream as thousands of people came through for the annual Bendigo Bricks event this weekend.
About 120 exhibitors displayed their latest creations, and president of the Bendigo Lego User Group Michael Peebles said the annual convention had grown significantly since its debut in 2014.
"We started off out at Strath years ago and slowly grew and grew and now the Bendigo Exhibition Center seems like a big enough space for us now, we're taking up 2500 square metres of space," he said.
Mr Peebles said he was particularly proud of the Lego mosaic, which visitors to the Bendigo Easter Festival helped build.
A crowd favourite was the Great Ball Contraption, which mesmerised people as balls passed from each mechanical module.
A working train layout, life-size moving R2-D2 and the popular play pit were also popular.
"It's something about Lego fans that do builds for these sort of displays; the only reason we do it is to show off and all we need is a crowd to show off to," Mr Peebles said.
Exhibiting again was Kale Frost, known for his time on television program LEGO Masters.
He said Bendigo Bricks was a clear sign of the importance of the Lego community.
"I've been at every Bendigo Bricks since I started and I just love it, this is my happy place," he said.
"On the show I was never really allowed to talk about being neurodiverse... and certainly that's part of what I love about [the Lego community]; that ability to connect and communicate and find people who share a special interest.
"It's important to have those moments for people like us and ways of doing that for people like us.
"It's that love and joy and connection and it brings together people from all different kind of stripes of life, we bond over this little plastic interconnecting brick."
