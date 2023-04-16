Bendigo Advertiser
Thousands of Lego enthusiasts turn out to 2023 Bendigo Bricks exhibition

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 17 2023 - 1:41pm, first published April 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Oliver, William, and James Dawborn check out a display at Bendigo Bricks 2023. Picture by Darren Howe
The Bendigo Exhibition Centre resembled every Lego fans dream as thousands of people came through for the annual Bendigo Bricks event this weekend.

Local News

