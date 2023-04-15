Bendigo Advertiser
Targeted training for female VICSES volunteers at Women in Rescue event

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
April 15 2023
Female Loddon Mallee VICSES volunteers undertaking a simulated road crash rescue. Picture by Darren Howe
Female Victoria State Emergency Service volunteers from the Loddon Mallee region had a chance to hone their skills at a Women in Rescue event on Saturday.

