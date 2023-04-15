Female Victoria State Emergency Service volunteers from the Loddon Mallee region had a chance to hone their skills at a Women in Rescue event on Saturday.
Volunteers from units including Bendigo, Marong, Heathcote, Castlemaine and more had the chance to get hands on with tools and equipment and tackle challenges including advanced road crash rescue, safe working at heights, and domestic rescue.
VICSES Bendigo unit volunteer Bec Maskell said Women in Rescue was designed to demonstrate training techniques to suit members of all capabilities, and empower women to showcase their skills.
"Currently women only make up about 34 per cent of the service, which whilst that's great, we'd like to increase that to make sure that we are representative of the community," she said.
"Sometimes it is a male dominated service, but whilst most units are pretty good, some units don't get as much hands on time for the women with tools.
"[It's] a really good opportunity for those who might not feel like they get as much hands-on time with the tools to do that, but it's also really important for those that do feel like they get hands-on time to share that knowledge and skills with other units."
Women in Rescue events took place at eight locations across the state and had a 93 per cent increase in uptake compared to last year.
VICSES chief executive Stephen Griffin said they allowed for experienced and new members to come together.
"It also provides a fantastic opportunity to network with fellow female volunteers from across your region," he said.
This year, the event was also opened to junior volunteers and Ms Maskell said there were daughters of two Loddon Mallee members at the Huntly training and it was great to see multiple generations involved.
"They've got that great role modeling within their units and the service," she said.
Ms Maskell said she hoped the event would encourage more women to consider volunteering.
"It's a really great opportunity for showcasing to the broader community what SES is all about, and that women, we can bloody do anything," she said.
