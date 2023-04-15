Organisers are gearing up for a celebration of the turning of the seasons in Bendigo's western-most suburb.
The second Maiden Gully Autumn Festival, jointly hosted by the Maiden Gully Progress Association and the Balgownie Estate winery, will be held at "Bendigo's oldest working vineyard" on Sunday, April 30.
"After the success of last year there was no question this wouldn't go ahead," Progress Association treasurer James Proctor said.
"We had a beautiful day and it just exceeded our wildest expectations in terms of numbers.
"We were almost swamped. We had well north of a thousand people."
The event was initiated by the winery last year as a way to connect with the local community and will again feature Maiden Gully and Bendigo produce and products and free music and kids entertainment on the vineyard's lovely lawns.
Among the performers on the bill are the Flannos, Ozzie and the Banjos and Mariah McCarthy, along with the animals in Farmer Darryl's petting zoo.
Other free activities include face painting and a balloon sculptor.
"We've got lots of market stalls, including plants, jewellery, clothing, food and coffee," Mr Proctor said, "and the cellar door will be going as well."
In addition to tasting from a wide range of Balgownie's wines - made from hand-harvested fruit grown on 50-year-old Maiden Gully vines - attendees can eat or drink at the winery's on-site restaurant, although bookings are recommended.
Organisers are expecting a turnout of mostly local residents, Mr Proctor said, although everybody was welcome.
The festival is one of two significant annual celebrations for the bush suburb, which also hosts a big Christmas carol event, he said.
Anyone interested in helping the Progress Association out on the day would be welcome.
