Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Balgownie Estate to host Maiden Gully Autumn Festival on April 30

JD
By Jenny Denton
April 16 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Proctor from the Maiden Gully Progress Association and Balgownie Estate assistant venue manager Lucy Everitt share a toast to the upcoming Autumn Harvest Festival. Picture by Noni Hyett
James Proctor from the Maiden Gully Progress Association and Balgownie Estate assistant venue manager Lucy Everitt share a toast to the upcoming Autumn Harvest Festival. Picture by Noni Hyett

Organisers are gearing up for a celebration of the turning of the seasons in Bendigo's western-most suburb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.