Greater Bendigo has recorded 111 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
According to data released by the Department of Health, the municipality recorded 21 cases in the 24 hours leading up to April 6.
There are 104 active cases in the municipality.
In other parts of the state, the Macedon Ranges recorded 43 cases during the week, Mount Alexander (45), Central Goldfields (13), Campaspe (20), Gannawarra (5), Buloke (9) and Loddon recorded seven.
The data showed there was 5772 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria this week, an increase of 11 per cent on the previous week.
The average daily number of new cases was 825, up from 746 last week.
There are 2840 active cases across the state and 204 COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals, including 10 COVID patients, with four cleared cases, in intensive care.
There are three COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the state had continued to see an increase in COVID cases this week.
This increase in transmission is being driven by the combination of waning immunity and the growth in recent weeks of multiple Omicron recombinant sublineages, particularly XBB.1.5, XBB.1.9.1 and XBB.1.16.
Sadly, a total of 25 COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the Department in the past week.
An average of four deaths were reported each day in the past week.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
