Quad bike crash claims man's life

Police are investigating the circumstances around a quad bike crash that claimed a man's life east of Axedale.
Emergency services were called to reports of the single-vehicle crash on McLennan Road, Ladys Pass at about 1.25am on April 11.
The sole rider, a 34-year-old Ladys Pass man, died at the scene.
Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the crash were yet to be determined and a report for the coroner would be prepared.
Anyone with any information about the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au
The fatal accident brings to 89 the number of lives lost on Victoria's roads this year.
It compares to 73 fatalities at the same time last year.
For the current provisional lives lost tally please see police.vic.gov.au/road-safety-0.
