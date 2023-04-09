Bendigo Advertiser
The many faces of the Bendigo Advertiser's Gala Parade 2023

April 10 2023 - 6:00am
Drums pounded, there were costumes the colours of the rainbow and performers ran alongside the crowd, slapping hands as they went as the parade kicked off at the top of View Street.

