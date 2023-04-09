Drums pounded, there were costumes the colours of the rainbow and performers ran alongside the crowd, slapping hands as they went as the parade kicked off at the top of View Street.
Pipers rang through a few tunes, drummers warmed up and lions pranced - with a lift or two - as they made sure their moves were in sync, music pumped out from the back of floats.
The appearance of Dai Gum Loong was slightly delayed but the sight of the giant - sunlight sparkling on his scales - was worth it.
As the last drum notes cleared and the crowds headed home, the dragon weaved its way home for a much-earned sleep.
The Addy's photographers were on the ground (one slightly higher in a cherry picker) snapping the highlight event of Bendigo's Easter weekend.
Do you see anyone you know in the gallery?
