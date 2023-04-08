Thousands lined View Street and Pall Mall on Saturday night for the O'Brien Plumbing & HVAC Torchlight Procession.
Families and plenty of children braved the cold and the noise of sirens, crackers and fireworks as some of Bendigo's best paraded past.
Slight rain half-way through failed to put a dampener on what was a terrific return for the iconic Chinese dragons and a celebration of the town.
CFA, SES and rescue services also got cheers from the locals with a colourful polar bear and a moving crocodile head stirring up plenty of excitement.
A number of churches also participated to share the story behind Easter while crowds of children screamed Happy Easter (or hello dragon) at every passing float.
MORE PHOTOS:
The night ended with a fantastic fireworks display in Rosalind Park.
What is your favourite part of Bendigo's Easter celebrations?
