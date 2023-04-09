Bendigo Advertiser
Home/What's On/Bendigo Easter Festival

Dai Gum Loong wows crowd at Bendigo Easter Festival Gala Parade

Juanita Greville
Alex Gretgrix
Tom O'Callaghan
By Juanita Greville, Alex Gretgrix, and Tom O'Callaghan
· Updated April 9 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four little dragon puppeteers on the sidelines in Pall Mall caught the spirit of the thousands who turned out for a Bendigo Advertiser gala parade four-years in the making.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juanita Greville

Juanita Greville

Editor, Remote Mastheads

If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

More from Bendigo Easter Festival
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.