Four little dragon puppeteers on the sidelines in Pall Mall caught the spirit of the thousands who turned out for a Bendigo Advertiser gala parade four-years in the making.
Tate McQueen, 10, Charlise McQueen, 13 and twins Alfie and Alex Hinton, 9 - who had been at the festival many times - had a front row seat just opposite Myers.
They were excited to be in the crowd and had brought along their dragon puppets - Tate had three and Charlise had two, with Alfie and Alex one each. Alfie had been begging his mother for the past four years for one and this year was the charm.
Their impromptu show attracted attention from other youngsters in the crowd, which had steadily swelled from before dawn to see the spectacular display.
After years of cancellations due to the pandemic and weather cancellations they were determined not to miss out.
Tu Vang traveled up from Altona with nine others just for the parade.
He said despite coming to Bendigo at various times over the last 40 years, this was the first trip he had made by rail.
More stories:
"Usually I would have driven, but with the cheaper V/Line fares, we would have been crazy not to have done that," he said.
Mr Vang said his group wasn't the only one with the same idea.
"It was pretty packed on the trains, but I think it's so much more cost effective and sustainable to do it that way," he said.
The parade did not disappoint, Mr Vang said.
"It's just such a great day for everyone, I've really enjoyed it," he said.
"It's great to see everyone out and about again."
Some people had started setting up chairs before dawn to get a good seat including Mackenzie Lock's dad.
"I've come pretty much every year except for the few that didn't go ahead over the last three or four," Mackenzie said.
In the parade itself was Chris Richardson, who was in the Make A Wish float with about 30 others.
"It takes a bit to build [this float], all day Friday and all day Saturday," he said as parade participants marshalled at the top of View Street.
"But from the reactions we got last night from the Torchlight Procession that all makes it worthwhile".
This year's Make A Wish float had a Disney theme.
Other parade entries included bands, community groups and even a Jesus carrying a cross.
For more coverage of the Bendigo Easter Festival click here.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.