Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

New Comm Games build worth up to $50m being lined up

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children race at a Commonwealth Games announcement earlier this month. Picture by Darren Howe.
Children race at a Commonwealth Games announcement earlier this month. Picture by Darren Howe.

A Comm Games project costing up to $50 million is set to be the first major project for Bendigo ahead of the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.