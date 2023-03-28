Residents and visitors heading into Bendigo for the Easter Festival have been told to plan ahead to get to a jam-packed schedule of events, with road closures and revised bus timetables in place.
The four-day festival - from April 7 to April 10 - has community-run events, traditional activities and entertainment which culminates in the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade from 12.30pm on Easter Sunday, April 9.
Road closures and revised bus routes for the CBD have been announced and Rosalind Park will be off-limits to pedestrians for two days from April 5 for event infrastructure to be put in place.
Bendigo Easter Festival reference group member Councillor Rod Fyffe said the majority of events would take place on the first three days.
"It's important for the community to be aware that all the traditional Chinese cultural events, parades, carnival, entertainment and music will be held over the first three days from Good Friday, April 7 to Easter Sunday, April 9," Cr Fyffe said.
"I encourage people to browse the new look program for festival favourites and familiarise yourself with this year's format.
"The Awakening of the Dragon is at 2pm on Saturday, April 8 featuring traditional celebrations presented by the Bendigo Chinese Association and visiting lion dancers.
"Enjoy the after dark spectacle at the O'Brien Plumbing and HVAC Torchlight Procession on Saturday April 8 at 7pm, followed by wonderful fireworks display over Rosalind Park."
Cr Fyffe said this year Dai Gum Loong would embark on his first solo appearance at Easter Sunday's parade, which would start at View Street at the Rowan Street intersection, before heading down to Pall Mall and McCrae Street and ending at Bridge Street and the Golden Dragon Museum.
"This is a highlight in the Easter calendar with Dai Gum Loong majestically weaving through the streets bringing together Chinese lions, bands, and a variety of community and cultural groups," he said.
From Good Friday to Easter Sunday Rosalind Park was set to become a central hub of Easter fun, with live music, food stalls and more from 10am to 5pm.
The Vision Australia Easter Egg Hunt would be on from 9.40am to 5pm in Rosalind Park on Good Friday April 7 with limited tickets available.
Once again, part of Park Road would become Easter Fair Way.
A Rotary market would be held at Pall Mall on 9am to 4pm at Pall Mall and Easter Fair Way on Good Friday, and from 9am to 4pm at Easter Fair Way on Easter Sunday due to the parade.
Read more: The history of the Chinese Dragons
Carnival Central would return to Mundy Street from Good Friday to Easter Sunday featuring rides and sideshow alley games.
On Easter Monday, smaller, community-run events would take place, including the Bendigo Easter Fair Society's family day at Lake Weeroona from 10am to 3pm featuring performances, a kids' zone, carnival rides, market stalls and food trucks.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Cr Fyffe said municipal staff had planned the logistics of the fair to ensure it runs smoothly.
"I would also like to express my appreciation to the Bendigo Easter Fair Society, our premium sponsor Fosterville Gold Mine and valued sponsors, our Easter volunteers and community groups who all contribute to our magnificent homegrown festival," he said.
"The Bendigo Easter Festival is a big draw attracting around 80,000 people across the duration of the festival.
"With cheaper tickets for regional train travellers available during the Easter holidays, this is a perfect opportunity to invite family and friends to visit Bendigo and experience one of Australia's longest-running community festivals."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.