Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Climate fix on backburner as council braces for economic firestorm

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated March 28 2023 - 11:10am, first published March 27 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Town Hall. Picture is a file photo.
Bendigo Town Hall. Picture is a file photo.

A TROUBLED economy has warded Greater Bendigo's council off intensifying the way it tackles climate change any time soon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.