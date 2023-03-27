Organisers of Bendigo Community Toy Library's annual Messy Play Day have been blown away by the response to Sunday's event.
More than 200 families attended the day, which encouraged kids to engage their senses, develop social skills and get as messy as possible.
Bendigo Community Toy Library president Jess Widdicombe said the organisation had been hosting the vent for about six years and this was the biggest so far.
"We were pleasantly surprised with the number of families that were able to come out on the day," she said.
"During the pandemic we just didn't have a chance to run community events like this... to be doing things like getting messy after two years of being told to hand sanitize; this was opposite of that.
"We're able to get messy outside and just have some fun with lots of families."
The day saw the toy library yard space transformed into a kids' play space filled with sensory activities such as mud, dirt, playdough, jelly, water and paint.
Ms Widdicombe said events like this were important to children's development, as opportunities to socialise among other families and children were limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had a great range of children from one year up to eight years [old] interacting in the same space and we could see elements of turn-taking, eye contact and saying please and thank you," she said.
"Lots of social skills that may not have had a chance to be practiced were on display throughout the event."
She said a portion of the money raised through gold coin donations would be donated to Sunshine Bendigo, with the rest of the profits going towards a "big ticket item" for the toy library.
The Bendigo Community Toy Library also had a membership promotion which continues until Friday, with an 18-month membership available for the price of a 12-month membership.
Visit bendigotoylibrary.org.au for more information.
