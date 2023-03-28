Bendigo Advertiser
Police still searching for 14-year-old boy Isaac, who may have visited Bendigo

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 28 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 1:00pm
Police have concerns for missing 14-year-old Isaac because of his age. Picture supplied
Police are still searching for 14-year-old Isaac, who has been missing for more than a month and may have been in the Bendigo area.

