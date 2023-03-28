Police are still searching for 14-year-old Isaac, who has been missing for more than a month and may have been in the Bendigo area.
Isaac has been missing since late February, when he was seen near Wangaratta, in the state's North East.
He was last seen on Robins Rd, Boralma - about a 20 minute drive north of Wangaratta - around 12am on Tuesday, February 24.
It is unknown what he was wearing when he was last seen, however Isaac was described as about 140cm tall with a thin build, freckles and a ginger mullet hairstyle.
READ MORE:
Police and family have concerns for his welfare due to his age and his disappearance being out of character.
Anyone with details on his whereabouts is urged to contact Wangaratta Police Station on (03) 5723 0888.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.