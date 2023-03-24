Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Healthcare professionals come together in Bendigo for COVIDTHON

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 24 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tracie Oates, Linda Blair and Alex Lakey at the drive through COVID-19 testing at Heathcote in 2020. Picture by Noni Hyett

A group of researchers from across Victoria will converge on Bendigo to use data to better understand the impacts of COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.