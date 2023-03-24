A group of researchers from across Victoria will converge on Bendigo to use data to better understand the impacts of COVID-19.
The COVIDTHON, organised by Bendigo Health with support from La Trobe Rural Health School and the Centre for Victorian Data Linkage, is a rare opportunity for like-minded professionals to access multiple state-wide health data sets with the ability to translate it meaningfully.
Data scientists, epidemiologists, researchers, clinicians and health information managers from across the state will work together for two days, using linked health data to understand the impacts of COVID, how better care can be provided for COVID patients and the long-term impact of COVID on our community.
Bendigo Health Research director Dr Angela Crombie said there were plenty of unanswered questions regarding COVID-19.
"We don't fully understand the impacts of COVID on the health of our community, or whether health outcomes were similar or different if you lived in a regional or metro area," she said.
"Did COVID have a greater impact on the health of regional Victorians?
"Were there regional access and equity factors that influenced health outcomes? Was there a gender divide, what groups of people were most affected in regional Victoria?"
"The evidence gathered will kick off a really robust program of COVID-related research and enable better care for COVID-related health variations in the future."
Centre for Victorian Data Linkage manager Sharon Williams said it was exciting to be supporting an innovative use of linked data.
"We're hopeful through these kinds of events the evidence base around COVID will continue to grow," she said.
"It is also a great opportunity to showcase CVDL's secure data access environment, which provides users access to relevant data all while protecting people's privacy."
La Trobe Rural Health School will bring its expertise in researching health inequities for rural communities.
"We are excited to have access to this data and see how it relates to what we know about the health and wellbeing issues for regional communities," Associate Dean Leesa Hooker said.
"It will help paint a bigger picture and informs what we do next with our partners to address these issues."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
