Legendary Bendigo violin player and teacher Jean Lehmann OAM turned 100 on Thursday

By Jenny Denton
Updated March 23 2023 - 8:44pm, first published 8:00pm
Jean Lehmann OAM, who turned 100 on Thursday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Jean Lehmann, OAM, one of Australia's best-known and most respected violin players and teachers, turned 100 on Thursday.

