Jean Lehmann, OAM, one of Australia's best-known and most respected violin players and teachers, turned 100 on Thursday.
According to her close friend and musical colleague Jo Johnson, Jean raised the standard of string playing not only in Bendigo and Melbourne but in fact around the country, through her contributions, including as an examiner and at national conferences.
Jean once wrote that she would like to be remembered as "a fanatic believer in the value of music for all children, with the emphasis on learning to play an instrument".
Having grown up moving around country Victoria with only intermittent and patchy musical training, she also believed strongly in the right of rural students to "the same opportunities for access to excellence in teaching as their metropolitan counterparts".
After she moved to Bendigo in 1988, local violin students did have that opportunity.
Jean - who had learnt highly effective Russian methods of string teaching from Polish instructor Nathan Gutman - started giving private lessons, accepting students into her Quarry Hill home.
As a teacher, she was "meticulous, very honest and forthright" and quite capable of prompting tears in her students.
"But on the other hand she had a lovely manner and she always ended her lessons by giving the kid a Mintie from her Mintie jar," Jo Johnson says.
"I think I will be remembered as a demanding teacher, especially on talented students," Jean wrote some years ago.
"But the old proverb is true...What you sow, so shall you reap."
IN OTHER NEWS
One of four children born into a country family, where money was short and music was considered a luxury, Jean grew up listening to her parents play piano duets as a treat.
She discovered her love for violin at after-school classes when the family moved to Melbourne, and later won a scholarship to study at the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music.
Her playing career began in the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and during this time she had some significant experiences that convinced her to dedicate her life to music.
"The experience of playing Beethhoven under [visiting conductor] Otto Klemperor and Dvorak under Raphael Kubilik was so totally inspiring that I knew I must devote my life to serving the cause of music," she wrote in an account of her career.
"Another overwhelming experience was my first exposure to Bach's St Matthew's Passion, something I could never forget."
In the 1950s she went to the UK, where she led the Cambridge Philharmonic and Cambridge University Music Society orchestras.
Back in Melbourne she led the Bach Festival Chamber Orchestra, the Astra Chamber Orchestra and the Melbourne Chamber Orchestra and taught at several private schools.
She was a senior examiner for AMEB (the Australian Music Examinations Board), a role she performed for five decades, and adjudicated many major competitions.
She also gave unstintingly of her time in an unpaid capacity to the Australian String Teachers Association, for whom she created the publication 'Sight Reading Exercises', and she tutored and supported various other organisations and initiatives.
While she moved to Bendigo with the idea of an easier life, Jean's retirement proved to be just as hectic, with students travelling from as far away as Albury and Hamilton to see her.
Here, she continued as a leading AMEB examiner, taught privately, founded the Ravenswood trio and the very successful, decade-long Wirrana Strings group for her students, and played in and conducted the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra.
She also raised funds from the proceeds of her concerts to assist music students.
When internationally renowned violinist Elizabeth Wallfisch gave a concert in Bendigo, she singled Jean out for recognition from the stage.
"I would not be standing on this platform today if it were not for someone in the audience," she said, thanking her early teacher.
"It was "a lovely tribute", Jo Johnson said, and not the only one her friend received.
"Plenty of her students went into the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and others.
"She really got people up to playing top professional level."
Jean, who received her Order of Australia in 1997 for her lifelong work, was teaching well into her nineties and played violin up until around 2020, when she developed a problem with her left arm.
"She was a beautiful player," Jo Johnson says, "a very beautiful player".
"And her whole life, really, has been devoted to music, or working at it and organising it all. She has just been devoted to music and has a very high standard."
Despite her international career and many accomplishments, Jean is very modest and shy, according to her friend, and has had to face down her fear every time she walked out on stage.
"She overcomes the shyness. She's a quiet person, not an outgoing sort at all."
The centenarian, who lives alone in Quarry Hill next door to Jo, and still looks after and cooks for herself, was planning to celebrate her birthday on Thursday with her daughter and granddaughter and on Saturday with friends.
