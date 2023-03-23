Another bond between Greater Bendigo and the Indigenous community has been forged this week with a new symbol of partnership.
New Dja Dja Wurrung-designed signs were unveiled on Thursday morning, promoting the Greater Bendigo National Park as jointly managed by the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (trading as DJAARA) and Parks Victoria.
The park is one of six parks and reserves on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that have been handed back to DJAARA to manage jointly with Parks Victoria for the benefit of the whole community.
Dja Dja Wurrung Group chief executive Rodney Carter said the new signage celebrating Dja Dja Wurrung contemporary presence on Country was a tangible representation of joint management, and a culturally appropriate entry to One Tree Hill within the park.
"Joint management - DJAARA leading the management of the six parks - was a key element in our Recognition and Settlement Agreement with the State of Victoria, which we signed in 2013," Mr Carter said.
"A lot of work has happened over the past 10 years, including establishing the Dhelkunya Dja Land Management Board and, together with Parks Victoria, developing and implementing the joint management plan.
"We're here to celebrate the first fruits of this work, and the continued embedding of Djaara (Dja Dja Wurrung People) on Djandak (Dja Dja Wurrung Country).
"Working out how we do joint management has been a learning journey for everyone - and we look forward to continued work with Parks Victoria to further improve the process and deliver more tangible outcomes for the community in the future."
The signs at the park entrance show Bunjil the creator spirit embodied by the wedge-tailed eagle, and Waa the crow as keepers of the parks.
The design has been informed by a Dja Dja Wurrung Wartaka (knowledge group).
Dhelkunya Dja Land Management board chair Uncle Graham Atkinson said it was satisfying, after years of planning and laying the foundations for joint management, to see the signs finally installed.
"I am very proud, and we should all be," Uncle Graham said.
"Participating in land management is central to our fundamental human and cultural rights. Joint management is laying the foundations for self-determination."
Parks Victoria district manager Suzanne Hughes said it was an honour to have worked, and to continue working, with each group to create the signs.
"It is very rewarding, celebrating together with Djaara (Dja Dja Wurrung people) the new and vibrant signs welcoming people to the Greater Bendigo National Park," Ms Hughes said.
"This occasion marks an exciting moment in time for the jointly managed parks, with traditional culture, artwork, and language beautifully represented in the landscape.
"I extend my thanks to DJAARA and look forward to working together on delivering many more DJAARA features within the six jointly managed parks in the coming months and years."
Signage and other Dja-Dja-Wurrung-designed facilities will be installed in the other jointly managed parks in the coming months.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
