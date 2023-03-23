Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Watch

Dja Dja Wurrung-designed signs represents partnership between DJAARA and Parks Victoria

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 24 2023 - 10:07am, first published March 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another bond between Greater Bendigo and the Indigenous community has been forged this week with a new symbol of partnership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.