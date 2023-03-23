More people are homeless than ever before and not enough is being done about it, according to key organisations.
This week, the Australian Bureau of Statistics released its Estimating Homelessness report, based on data collected at the 2021 Census.
The data showed 122,494 were estimated to be experiencing homelessness.
In Victoria, more than 30,000 people were experiencing homelessness, an increase of 24 per cent from 2016. The national number rose by five per cent.
The Census was recorded during Victoria's COVID-19 lockdown, and according to the Council to Homeless Persons (CHP), the numbers are believed to be the state's most accurate picture of homelessness because more people could be reached and counted.
CHP chief executive Deborah Di Natale said Victoria's grim numbers required an immediate response.
"This alarming surge in homelessness must be the catalyst for the state government to act urgently by continuing to invest - and there are solutions," Ms Di Natale said.
"These grim numbers show exactly why the Victorian Government must fund highly successful programs like From Homelessness to a Home (H2H), which provides stable housing and support for people who are sleeping rough.
"H2H has successfully housed people placed in hotels during COVID but the numbers reveal more is needed.
"With the most accurate picture of homelessness we've ever had, it's clear a comprehensive strategy is needed to end homelessness."
According to ABS data, estimated homelessness in Bendigo has risen from 295 people in 2016 to 571 people in 2021.
Of those 571 people, 24 were living in improvised dwellings such as tents, 177 people were in supported accommodation for the homeless, 62 were temporarily staying with other households, 63 were in boarding houses, 58 were in temporary lodgings and 178 were in "severely" crowded dwellings.
The data has prompted calls from homelessness support organisation Haven; Home, Safe for more investment into housing.
"The census data released March 22 paints a picture of what happens when investment into the fundamental need for adequate levels of social and affordable housing is de-prioritised," Haven; Home, Safe chief executive Trudi Ray said.
"This lack of investment has left us in a state of peril, and the most recent attempts to make up the gap are simply not enough to keep pace with the dire and growing need of everyday Victorians who are desperately seeking somewhere to live. Supply is the critical issue and we are not making enough headway."
Ms Ray said it was important to also look at people who weren't "strictly homeless" but still had nowhere to live.
"People staying with friends while they find somewhere else to rent, people living in their cars, people living in overcrowded houses - these numbers are also really significant, and consistent with what we're seeing across our access points," she said.
"We anticipate these numbers will unfortunately grow as more people face not only increasing rental costs, but also have to divide what income they have on higher utility payments, higher food costs and higher fuel costs."
In Bendigo, there are more than 3000 people waiting on social and affordable housing through the Victorian Housing Register, most looking for a one bedroom home, according to Haven.
"To support these people into affordable housing we need to rethink what regional housing looks like, including being open to multi-level apartments," Ms Ray said.
"We also need communities to show their support for social and affordable housing when it opens for consultation and recognise that it's everyday Victorians, with families and jobs, that need social and affordable housing to thrive in their communities."
CHP has released its state budget submission, outlining what the Victorian government needs to do to end homelessness.
The organisation wants the state government to build 6000 new social housing properties each year for at least a decade, ensure 10 per cent, or 600, of those properties are owned by Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations and spend $47.5 million in 2023/24 to keep H2H being gutted on June 30, with $224.4 million over the next four years to continue and grow the program.
Community Housing Industry Association Victoria chief executive Jason Perdriau said the state government needed to act with the future in mind.
"To end homelessness in Victoria, we need a clear, long-term funding pipeline for social and affordable housing beyond the Big Housing Build," he said.
"Since the census, the Big Housing Build has and will continue to improve the lives of thousands of Victorians but regrettably that funding dries up next year.
"There's also a risk that H2H will end within months - a program that has proven effective in helping more than 2,000 Victorians who had been experiencing chronic homelessness.
"As we edge closer to the budget and the end of these life changing programs, now's the time for the government to invest $6 billion in a ten-year program that will continue the momentum of the Big Housing Build, and to invest in keeping H2H going beyond the end of June."
Ms Ray said funding needs to go beyond governments.
"The Future Fund, Housing Accord and National Housing and Homelessness Plan announced by the federal government gives us hope that we'll be able to come together to shift the dial on the housing crisis in Australia," she said.
"However, we're also conscious that we need a solution now and these funds won't come to fruition for a few years yet."
Ms Ray said it was positive the superannuation sector was starting to invest in social and affordable housing.
"We have been advocating for the need to find investment outside of government in order to solve what is essentially a $200 billion problem," she said.
"By exploring sub-market models, new revenue streams and relationships of scale and consequence outside of government funding, we can create a pipeline of supply throughout the entire housing continuum.
"Ultimately the people of Australia, Victoria and Bendigo all deserve more."
