Police are searching for missing 14-year-old Isaac after he was last seen in late February north of Wangaratta and 226km north east of Bendigo.
The boy was last seen on Robins Rd, Boralma around 12am on Tuesday, February 24.
Boralma is around a 20-minute drive north of Wangaratta.
It is unknown what he was wearing when he was last seen, however Isaac is described as approximately 140cm tall, he has a thin build with freckles and a ginger mullet hairstyle.
It is believed that Isaac may have been in the Bendigo area.
Police and family have concerns for his welfare due to his age and his disappearance being out of character.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Wangaratta Police Station on (03) 5723 0888.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
