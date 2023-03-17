Bendigo Advertiser
Missing 14-year-old boy Isaac may have visited Bendigo

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 17 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:14am
Police have concerns for missing 14-year-old Isaac because of his age. Picture supplied

Police are searching for missing 14-year-old Isaac after he was last seen in late February north of Wangaratta and 226km north east of Bendigo.

