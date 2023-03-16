Kangaroo Flat man charged in Holden rebirthing ring

A Kangaroo Flat man has been charged after a police investigation into the alleged theft, rebirthing and on-selling of stolen vehicles.
The 32-year-old was one of three men charged in relation to the investigation by detectives from the Vehicle Crime Squad, who have also seized 11 stolen Holdens.
In a statement on Thursday, police said they had identified at least 30 Holdens, worth an estimated $2 million, that had been stolen from suburbs in Melbourne's north, east and south since October last year.
Investigators had been told the vehicles were being taken from vehicle dealerships, public carparks and from outside residential addresses.
The cars targeted were late model Holden Special Vehicles (HSVs) ranging in value from $50,000 to $120,000 each, according to police.
On Wednesday morning a warrant was executed at a house in Clayton, where a 32-year-old Clayton resident was charged with 20 offences, including theft of motor vehicle, handle stolen goods and offences against the Bail Act, police said.
The man was remanded to appear at Moorabbin Magistrates' Court on March 28.
The Kangaroo Flat man and a 28-year-old from Newborough, near Moe, were charged at a house in Newborough on Wednesday, March 1, when investigators attended and seized two stolen Holdens, a stolen Nissan Navara ute, a stolen HSV transmission, a small quantity of cash and a small quantity of what appeared to be methylamphetamine, police said.
A month earlier, on February 1, they had searched the same Newborough address and allegedly seized five stolen HSV Senator SS vehicles, two stolen HSV engines, almost $40,000 in cash and numerous stolen Victorian registration plates.
Police said the same day, February 1, they had attended a storage facility in Yarragon, where they found and seized another stolen HSV Holden and assorted stolen vehicle accessories.
The 28-year-old Newborough man was charged with 30 offences, including handle stolen goods, theft, traffick drug of dependence and deal property suspected proceeds of crime and was remanded to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court on June 2.
The Kangaroo Flat man was charged with handle stolen goods, theft and deal property suspected proceeds of crime and was bailed to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court on May 30.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Jarrod Turner of the Vehicle Crime Squad said the impact of the offences went beyond the theft of the vehicles.
"The wider ramifications of this kind of crime can ripple through to the entire community - from someone who can't get to work or get their kids to school because their car's been stolen, to insurance premiums being raised for everyone to cover the costs of vehicle theft."
The vehicle Crime Squad would continue to target people involved in this sort of criminal activity and shut it down, he said.
"There are a number of businesses and operations currently on our radar, so if you are acting illegally or profiting from rebirthing vehicles, parts or scrap metal, you can expect a visit from us."
Police said they were yet to recover 19 of the stolen vehicles and the investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with information about vehicle rebirthing was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
