Kangaroo Flat man charged in Vehicle Crime Squad Holden rebirthing investigation

By Jenny Denton
Updated March 16 2023 - 9:22pm, first published 8:04pm
Kangaroo Flat man charged in Holden rebirthing ring

A Kangaroo Flat man has been charged after a police investigation into the alleged theft, rebirthing and on-selling of stolen vehicles.

