Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Total fire ban for Bendigo and Central zones on March 18 with high temps and winds predicted

Updated March 17 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All fires, including campfires, can not be lit during a total fire ban day. Picture by Shutterstock.

The Bendigo area will be under total fire ban restrictions on March 18 with temperatures in the high 30s and winds of up to 45 km/h predicted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.