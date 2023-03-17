The Bendigo area will be under total fire ban restrictions on March 18 with temperatures in the high 30s and winds of up to 45 km/h predicted.
The conditions could make it difficult for firefighters to suppress a fire if one started, CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said.
The Central, North Central, Northern Country, Wimmera and Mallee regions will all have total fire bans.
"We are asking people to take heed of the total fire ban conditions," Mr Heffernan said.
"People need to be aware of the increased fire danger and ensure your fire plan covers all possible contingencies.
"Anyone who has been issued a permit to burn in these areas must postpone these fuel reduction activities until after the total fire ban, as per the conditions of the permit."
During a day of total fire ban no fire - including camp fires - can be lit in the open air or allowed to remain alight between 12.01pm and 11.59pm.
Total fire bans are published on www.cfa.vic.gov.au by 5pm on the day before the ban takes effect, along with details on what you can and can't do on
Victorians should also make sure they have access to more than one source of information.
They include:
