Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Arrest set to result in theft, assault charges from Bendigo area

DC
By David Chapman
Updated March 15 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Police have are searching for a man claiming to be a federal police officer.

Police are expected to charge a man with theft and assault offences allegedly committed in the Bendigo area following an incident in Melbourne on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.