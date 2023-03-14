Police are expected to charge a man with theft and assault offences allegedly committed in the Bendigo area following an incident in Melbourne on Tuesday night.
Police arrested a man on the Monash Freeway for a string of offences, including an alleged attempted theft of motor vehicle just prior to his arrest.
Police were called to the Monash Freeway between Yarra Boulevard and Glenferrie Road just before midnight following reports of a broken-down Holden sedan and a man seen walking outbound along the freeway.
Officers established the Holden to be stolen just as the man was returned to the scene by a tow truck driver who had offered him a lift as he walked along the freeway.
Upon seeing police, the man then allegedly attempted to steal the tow truck from the driver before police swiftly arrested him.
Stonnington Crime Investigation Unit detectives are expected to charge the 30-year-old Thomson man with a number of offences allegedly committed in the Bendigo area including multiple counts of theft of motor vehicle and driving offences, along with attempted theft of motor vehicle, assaulting an emergency worker and resisting an emergency worker.
