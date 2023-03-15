Bendigo school and university students are set to benefit from tech insider knowledge in a series of seminars at La Trobe University.
The first insight event took place on Tuesday with key computer science and information technology industry partners sharing their insights and experiences.
The aim is to expose students to the latest industry ideas, tools, working practices, topical issues and job roles - some of which did not exist 10 years ago.
The jobs of the future are on the doorstep for graduates and many fields like artificial intelligence and video game design have come on leaps and bounds since the turn of the century.
La Trobe University Bendigo's deputy head of the computer science and information technology department Associate Professor Simon Egerton said the beauty of technology was that it was constantly changing and adapting.
"It's a wonderful industry to be in and I think this event helps get the message across to our students that there's a lot of new opportunities out there," A/Prof Egerton said.
"There's opportunities out there in regional Victoria three years from now that don't exist as new technology comes along and opens up the workplace.
"The latest buzzword and trend is ChatGPT (an artificial intelligence chatbot) so we talk about how we can get our graduates across this technology to deliver new and unthought of services using this technology, using using these tools?
"A lot of the students coming into the program have ideas of being games developers or AI engineers or in cybersecurity, and those are all excellent fields.
"But this is an opportunity to really broaden their horizons so they can see the breadth and depth of offerings in regional Victoria and in particular Bendigo."
READ MORE:
A/Prof Egerton said the industry insight series started around five years ago and it had proven very popular for university students, so now the program was expanding to connect with high school students.
"It's a way for us to bring local and regional industry into the classroom and really give students firsthand insights into different industry areas," A/Prof Egerton said.
"It gives them a real idea of what companies that might be employing them after they graduate actually do.
"What roles are available within the companies, what they can look out for when they're seeking employment just before they graduate, and any tricks and tips they can offer for a particular industry area.
"We have found this incredibly valuable to ground students and give them some ideas and aspirations of what they could be aiming for and potentially doing after they graduate, and give them wonderful opportunities to connect to and build their industry networks."
READ MORE:
Students who attended the first seminar heard from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank chief information security officer Shannon Jurkovic, Square V software architect Stephen van Rees, and La Trobe alumni and Bendigo Health technical consultant Rushabh Shethia.
Mr Shethia said he had been through a similar job-finding process to many students.
"I've been through this journey that probably most of them were sitting in the room have been," he said.
"I've been an international student in Bendigo, I've looked for jobs and didn't get the jobs.
"You look for jobs where they say that they need experience and to get experience you need a job, so being in that cycle I know how it all feels that struggle."
Mr Shethia said while some of those difficulties persist, location was no longer the barrier it once was to employment.
READ MORE:
"You can continue living in Bendigo and have jobs which are not in the area, so that's pretty cool," he said.
"But when I started, either you moved to Melbourne or wherever the job was, whereas now things are more open."
Upcoming information sessions will run on April 4, May 2, August 15, September 5 and October 3 from 12pm to 1pm.
Contact Kan Yu at La Trobe University on k.yu@latrobe.edu.au for more information.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.