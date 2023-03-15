Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Meet the Locals

Laura van der Spek plans surprise Chancery Lane stencil mural

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated March 15 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Visual artist Laura van der Spek in front of her Mary Quant mural in Chancery Lane. Picture by Noni Hyett

In 2015 Laura van der Spek wowed the town by introducing a crocodile into the waters of Lake Weeroona.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.