In 2015 Laura van der Spek wowed the town by introducing a crocodile into the waters of Lake Weeroona.
The croc, which appeared on the front page of the Advertiser, generated a stir, which culminated in Boardwalk owner Andy Lawson claiming his staff had caught the animal and added it - served with dodo eggs and a bunyip glaze - to the restaurant's menu.
"It was really good fun," Van der Spek says of the April Fool's Day project, which involved creating a sculpture of the reptile's tail which she placed on Weeroona Island.
"I've been trying to be active as an artist in the community for a long time, really making an effort, and I will continue to do so.
"I really want to continue to ambush fun into people's lives with wild, public art."
The latest ambush is a poster-sized mural in Chancery Lane, which the council is stumping up some cash for.
It will be the fourth time the section of alley wall in question has been transformed by van der Spek, who together with her husband used to co-own the Dispensary bar and diner.
"My skill set and my style has developed over the years and this wall has served as a really nice documentation of it all," she says.
"The first time I painted it was for my final university submission when I did my Bachelor of Visual Arts at La Trobe 10 years ago.
"It was a paste-up work which was a bit of a culmination of all my projects - mostly involving my cat, Opie. He was under a dome with all these secret passages.
"I really wanted to create a space where you felt like you were transported out of the laneway into a completely different space altogether."
Subsequent "graffiti-style stencil works" featured Jurassic Park-inspired swarms of dinosaurs and fashion designer Mary Quant, who was the subject of an exhibition at the Bendigo gallery.
The new six-layer stencil piece van der Spek plans now is still under wraps but is technically challenging, she says, and will take a minimum of 40 hours to cut out and a week to assemble and paint.
Now studying a masters in art therapy at La Trobe University, and with a son just starting school, the artist has bowed out of the Dispensary and expects to farewell the laneway for a while.
The mural represents a gesture of gratitude to the neighbourhood, she says.
"I really enjoy Chancery Lane. It's a really special place with a beautiful little community," van der Spek says.
"Everyone looks after each other, everyone takes care of each other, and I just want to give something back."
The project has been supported by Bendigo Artists Inc (BAI) and will be funded by the City of Greater Bendigo.
