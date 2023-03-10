A Bendigo hospital is entering into the world of technology to find an innovative solution for patients who have painful arthritis of the knee or hip.
St John of God Bendigo's new MAKO robot will enable surgeons to create personalised joint replacement plans, leading to more precise surgeries and quicker recoveries.
The hospital's chief executive Michael Hogan said the new technology was a massive advancement for the hospital and the region.
"The MAKO robot will help patients return to what they love quicker. We are proud to be the first hospital in the region to offer this surgical solution," he said.
"This cutting-edge technology enables even greater precision and accuracy, with reduced infection rates, length of stay, and overall better outcomes for our patients."
The MAKO robot uses 3D CT-based planning software, allowing surgeons to have a more in-depth understanding of a patient's anatomy before conducting the surgery.
The technology will enable surgeons to cut less by cutting exactly what's planned, helping to protect healthy bone.
Orthopaedic surgeon Glenn Boyce, who has been working closely with the MAKO robot, said he was ecstatic about the new technology.
"As a born and raised country boy, I can't wait to see the impact this will have on Bendigo," he said.
"The MAKO robot allows us to provide a personalised and accurate surgical plan for each patient and deliver a world-class surgical experience."
The MAKO robot includes a robotic surgical arm that facilitates a controlled bone resection with surgeons taking control at a computer workstation.
Mr Hogan said several key orthopaedic surgeons would utilise the innovative technology.
"This is a massive win for our community, representing our commitment to providing the highest quality care to the region," he said.
"With many of our surgeons using the technology, patients will no longer need to travel to Melbourne."
The MAKO robot is set to launch in March, with surgeries beginning soon after.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
