A local water authority is encouraging people to be responsible when visiting its recreation areas ahead of a busy long weekend.
Last year, Goulburn-Murray Water's recreation areas attracted more than 50,000 visitors over the Labour Day Long Weekend.
With lakes, dams and reservoirs fuller than usual, many of GMW's recreation areas are seeing increased visitation this year.
GMW Water Storage Services general manager Martina Cusack said it was important people account for the high water levels and increased visitation when heading out on the water.
"It is vital people are familiar with the rules before they take their vessel out on the water," she said.
"At all our storages, a five knot speed limit applies at any level within 50 metres of the water's edge, other vessels, navigation aids, swimmers and fixed or floating structures, and within 100 metres of vessels displaying a dive flag.
"With the high water levels, there is also an increased risk of submerged hazards, so if in doubt - slow down."
It is similarly important that people play it safe on the shore.
A lot of the vegetation around GMW storages and waterways has flourished after a wet 2022.
However, a dry start to the year means there is a lot of fuel for campfires that get out of hand.
"When campfires go wrong there can be disastrous effects," Ms Cusack said.
"Campfires may only be lit in designated areas. They should never be left unattended and must be completely extinguished so that the ashes are cool to touch before campers leave."
GMW has a by-law for recreational areas that lays out what actions are permitted at its storages.
In addition to campfire safety, the by-law includes rules on camping, boating and other recreational activities.
Penalties of up to $3000 apply to those who ignore the laws.
The recreational by-laws can be viewed at g-mwater.com.au/recreation
More information on water safety is available at g-mwater.com.au/recreation/water-smarts
Forest Fire Management Victoria also provides information on campfires at vic.gov.au/unattended-campfires
