Netball icon Sharelle McMahon immortalised in bronze

A BRONZE statue of Bamawm-born international netball star Sharelle McMahon has officially been unveiled outside the home of elite netball in Melbourne at John Cain Arena.
The former Australian Diamonds captain and dual World Cup champion is the fifth sportswoman - and the first from her home state - to be honoured with a statue in Victoria.
Its unveiling on Wednesday coincided with International Women's Day.
A special moment for McMahon was an equally proud one for Netball Victoria, which has long advocated for greater recognition of female sporting icons in the Victorian community.
The sport's governing body launched a campaign aimed at addressing the imbalance and to reflect the impact and future aspirations of female sport on International Women's Day in 2021.
Two years to the day, the first of two already promised bronze statues honouring Victorian netball legends was unveiled.
The other, of Anne Henderson, whose contribution spanned many roles and decades, including as an umpire, player, coach and administrator, will stand outside the newly redeveloped State Netball Centre in Parkville and be unveiled later this year.
McMahon said having a statue commissioned in her honour was 'surreal' and viewed it as a celebration of the sport and the people and family who had influenced her along the way.
"I have spent many times out on court here, amazing memories of playing netball and representing not only our state but Australia too," she said.
"John Cain Arena will always be a venue that's really close to my heart.
"Two years ago, this idea was brought to life by Rosie (Rosie King OAM) and her team at Netball Victoria, and with passion and absolute drive here we are two years later, standing here with the statue behind us."
McMahon's highly decorated elite-level career spanned nearly 15 years and included over 200 games and six premierships for the Melbourne Phoenix and Melbourne Vixens and 118 games for the Australian Diamonds following her international debut in 1998.
A two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and two-time World Cup champion, she captained the Diamonds on 12 occasions.
She was the first athlete from a team sport to carry the Australian flag at a Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Delhi, 2010.
Following her retirement in 2013, McMahon continued her involvement in netball, first as a specialist coach for the Vixens and later as an assistant coach.
Her tenure with the Vixens ended last year when she took over the role as Cricket Victoria's head of female cricket.
McMahon was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2016.
Netball Victoria president Carol Cathcart praised McMahon as an aspiration to all netballers and Victorians.
"Sharelle McMahon is an icon of our great game and an inspirational advocate for women's sport," she said.
"It's wonderful to see her legacy immortalised with this well-deserved honour, standing proudly outside Melbourne's home of elite netball.
"This statue will encourage our community to celebrate the often under-recognised contribution of women to our state's proud sporting history, and offers an important opportunity to ensure that Australia's cultural landscape reflects the impact of female participation and excellence in sport for future generations."
Sportswomen previously honoured with bronze statues include Olympians Shirley Strickland, Betty Cuthbert and Nova Perris and footballer Tayla Harris.
