Netball icon Sharelle McMahon immortalised in bronze

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 8 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 11:55am
A BRONZE statue of Bamawm-born international netball star Sharelle McMahon has officially been unveiled outside the home of elite netball in Melbourne at John Cain Arena.

