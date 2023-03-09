Bendigo Advertiser
CFA urges people to be prepared incase of fire this long weekend

By Alex Gretgrix
March 9 2023 - 3:30pm
The new fire danger rating system is now nationally consistent across every state and territory. Picture supplied

The Labour Day long weekend will be an opportunity to travel and enjoy, but CFA is urging people to be prepared and remain vigilant around fire.

