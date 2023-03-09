The Labour Day long weekend will be an opportunity to travel and enjoy, but CFA is urging people to be prepared and remain vigilant around fire.
While conditions are expected to be milder across the weekend, vegetation is extremely dry across most of the state, particularly in the south west, west, central and north west regions.
CFA expects the grassfire risk to remain across the state in the coming months so Victorians need to remain alert and prepared.
CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan encouraged travellers to familiarise themselves with which fire district they are travelling to and stay informed about fire conditions.
"We have seen major grassfires take hold in recent weeks, particularly in central parts of the state, so while summer is behind us, the fire risk is still lingering," he said.
"Before you hit the road, download the VicEmergency app and monitor for any potential fires happening in your area."
CO Heffernan said all local government areas in CFA fire districts are still under fire restrictions.
"Everyone must make sure they are aware of what fire restrictions mean and what activities are and aren't prohibited - for the best advice, visit the Can I, Can't I webpage on the CFA website," he said.
"There's also no excuse to leave campfires unattended this long weekend.
"We want to avoid being called out to abandoned campfires and it's crucial the community extinguish their campfires properly with water, not soil, to prevent campfires from turning into fast spreading grass and bushfires."
The new fire danger rating system is now nationally consistent across every state and territory.
The system has reduced the number of danger levels from six in the previous system, to four; Moderate, High, Extreme and Catastrophic.
Victorians can learn more about the new fire danger rating system on the CFA website.
To learn more about campfire safety, visit cfa.vic.gov.au/campfires and to learn more about fire restrictions, visit cfa.vic.gov.au/can
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
