After more than 50 years, the iconic growl of one of the most vulnerable frog species in Australia will once again be heard at the Winton Wetlands.
On Thursday night, a team of ecologists, volunteers and researchers searched near the lagoons of the Bendigo Water Reclamation Plant in Epsom, one of the only habitats of the growling grass frog in central Victoria.
Thirty frogs, including metamorphs and tadpoles, were located using just headtorches and hands and subsequently transported in climate-controlled containers to the Winton Wetlands, near Benalla.
According to Coliban Water environmental specialist Lisa Cox, the project, known as Taskforce Growler, has been six years in the making and was designed to reverse the decline of the species through a captive breeding program.
"We're delighted to have joined forces with the Winton Wetlands to re-wild this species and help improve diversity in native fauna at Winton," she said.
The last time the frog was recorded at the Winton Wetlands was 1970. The species has been impacted by years of degradation and habitat loss.
Winton Wetlands manager of restoration and adaptive management Dr Lisa Farnsworth said the its reintroduction could help stabilise the ecosystem through the addition of a predator and prey species.
"We expect that the re-introduction of an ecologically distinct frog species will improve the systems' resilience and long-term viability," she said.
The project was a "massive undertaking" which had to be done at night.
"We're using a well-considered and ethically approved method of translocation, to ensure the safe delivery of the frogs to Winton," Dr Farnsworth said.
"We've done a huge amount of due diligence to ensure the safety of the frogs, including relevant Wildlife Act permits."
The growling grass frog was named one of 100 priority species listed by the federal government under the Threatened Species Action Plan 2022-23.
According to Coliban Water, Taskforce Growler supports the Biodiversity 2037 policy of the Victorian government in its efforts to increase opportunities for all Victorians to act to protect biodiversity and stop the decline of native plants and animals.
Ms Cox said the project also delivered on Coliban Water's Environment and Sustainability Policy.
[We're] working collaboratively with regional organisations that share responsibility for environmental and climate sustainability, and ensuring the protection and improvement of biodiversity in our region," she said.
