Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Naming of Woodvale oval honour for Australian cricket pioneer Harry Boyle

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woodvale Progress Association president Kerry Errington at last weekend's opening of the new community hub at the Woodvale Recreation Reserve. Picture by Darren Howe
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.