Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Keep in Touch (KIT) mental health program supports Bendigo, Loddon Campaspe youth

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 9 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Keep in Touch (KIT) team Tim McCormick, Brooke Warren, Stella Moss, Victoria Stevens and Agnico Eagle's Felicia Binks are keen to support the region's youth. Picture by Lucy Williams

An important youth mental health service has been serving regional young people in the wake of lockdowns, but the service is set to help even more this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.