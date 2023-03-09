Victory Christian College's Year 1/2 students took a look back in time with an 'Olden Days' Incursion.
Students dressed up in old fashioned school clothes for the day and participated in various old fashioned activities.
The day featured writing with chalk on blackboards, milk in little old fashioned milk bottles, and students enjoyed old fashioned games such as hopscotch, skipping, knuckles and elastics.
See more photos of Victory Christian College below:
