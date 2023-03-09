Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

Victory Christian College Olden Days Incursion 2023 | Photos

AM
By Astrid Michael
Updated March 9 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Victory Christian College's Year 1/2 students took a look back in time with an 'Olden Days' Incursion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Astrid Michael

Editorial Administration

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.