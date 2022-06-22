STUDENTS and teachers alike embraced the annual 'Wacky Wednesday' at Victory Christian College with this year's theme being Music Extravaganza.
Staff and students dressed in their best music related costumes, with the day featuring The Beatles, The Wiggles, Elvis and many others.
Students also braved the wet weather for a morning parade in front of peers and activities at lunch time.
