Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Photos

PHOTOS: Victory Christian College embraces musical acts with Wacky Wednesday 2022

AM
By Astrid Michael
Updated June 22 2022 - 7:50am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STUDENTS and teachers alike embraced the annual 'Wacky Wednesday' at Victory Christian College with this year's theme being Music Extravaganza.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Astrid Michael

Editorial Administration

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.